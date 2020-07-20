Bentley & Friends: Let's Make Dog Ice Cream!

The 'Dog Days of Summer' calls for some ice cream!

What's better than a few scoops of our favorite ice cream on a hot summer day? Well, how about an easy, at-home recipe to make ice cream for your dogs to enjoy with you!

Well, here we are in the middle of summer. People don't call it the ‘Dog Days of Summer.' That's why we've taken it upon ourselves to introduce a recipe for some ice cream with minimal, low-priced ingredients that your dogs can enjoy at home,

Four ingredients are all you need to make some ice cream for your furry friends:

Natural peanut butter. Make sure to scan the label for an ingredient called xylitol. This is an ingredient that is actually toxic to your dog so pick one without it.

Whole milk organic yogurt. Why whole milk? Well, the higher fat content helps keep the good probiotics alive and in turn is good for your dog's gastrointestinal system.

Three bananas. The more ripe the better, the more brown spots the better, easier for mashing.

Natural honey.

Also, be sure to grab some small cups, preferably with lids to pour our ice cream mixture into before placing it in the freezer.

Now for the fun part! Peel the three bananas and place them in a mixing bowl.

Use a fork and start mashing the bananas in the bowl until they become mushy.

We can then upgrade to a hand mixer to get it a bit smoother. Then add in about half the container of yogurt. We used a 32-ounce container so let's say 16 ounces. Continue mixing with the hand mixer.

Add in as much peanut butter as you’d like. The recipe calls for a cup, but we did two.

Mix again and then add in about a tablespoon of honey.

Pour the mixture into small cups and place them in the freezer overnight.