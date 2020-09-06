Bentley & Friends: Therapies For An Aging Dog

From cold laser techniques, to acupuncture and chiropractic treatments, there are several remedies available to keep your dog comfortable in its golden years.

As with our own life experience, we age, so aches and pains become a little more frequent and a little more noticeable.

The same is the case with our dogs. They get a little slower with age and even though they can’t tell us, they are in a little more pain.

How can we help? Well, there are plenty of therapies out there that are proven to work! We’ll start with cold laser therapy. Dr. Cooke administered cold laser therapy on Bentley and has seen many success stories surrounding it.

“Cold laser is very helpful for arthritic conditions particularly of the limbs, the knees, the elbows, the hips and it can also be useful for the spine," Dr. Cooke explained.

It is a simple, non-invasive therapy that is painless for the dog. Dr. Cooke also says this therapy can speed up the healing process after surgery.

Acupuncture is another therapy with big benefits as your pets grow older.

“Just about every pet can benefit, especially every dog as they age. Because of that, it helps relax them, it helps with endorphins, it helps with inflammatory properties, it helps with neurotransmitters in the brain," Dr. Cooke said.

The relaxation is real. Bentley, after just one treatment, acted more like a puppy with a new spring in his step!

A chiropractic adjustment first comes to mind if we kink our back. We can do the same with our dogs. The practice of manipulating the spine and adjusting the vertebrae can have a huge impact on a dog's well-being and happiness.

“They never complain, never squawk out in pain so when we adjust them and when we do a motion palpation, we feel the individual motion segments throughout the body. We can feel if there is a restriction and then correct that restriction and then we look to see how they respond to it.”

Dr. Cooke says it's beneficial to start chiropractic as soon as you get a new pup! This will ensure proper adjustment and being ahead of any issues before they arise.