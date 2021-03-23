BENTLEY & FRIENDS: Young Chihuahua duo seeks a new home

Goldie and Kurt are inseparable and that makes finding a home even harder. The Chesapeake Humane Society is trying to find the pair a place before spring is over

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Goldie and Kurt are named after movie stars and hope to find a happy ending for someone to take them home.

"From the moment they got in the car, they were wonderful, perfect," said their foster mom, Jennifer Fly.

Fly picked them up through the Chesapeake Humane Society. Goldie is one-year-old, and Kurt is three-years-old; despite the age difference, these two Chihuahua's are now bonded for life.

"He's the braver of the two, I would say. He's more outgoing more trusting of people. Where she's a little more unsure, and I think [that's] because she's younger, she's shy," Fly told 13News Now.

Goldie is the shy one; Fly admits it's probably best she goes to a home with no young children because of her hesitance. Kurt and Goldie were turned over to the Chesapeake Humane Society because the previous owners say they "bullied" another dog.

Fly says the two are kind to her pets, "Great with my cats; the cats walk by them, they don't chase them or go after them. They're curious, but they don't bully them. That's why I'm like, you bullied a dachshund; why don't you bully the cats?" laughed Fly.

Since taking the pair in, Fly tells us they've had no concerns with behavior. They occasionally bark at strangers, but nothing major.

"They've just been really good dogs, very easy to foster, a lot of fun, you know, get on the couch to watch a movie they'll pile up on top of you, and they're happy with that for the whole two hours you're sitting there," added Fly.

She has only noticed one problem with Kurt, "He gets so excited he pees a little bit," she laughed.

Other than that, Fly says these two are ready for a permanent home, and you'll want to bring them into yours if you meet them.

"You just cannot help but love them when you meet them," she added.

So, what type of family is best to take in the pair? Fly said they'd fit in just about anywhere. "A couple, ya know, and these are going to be their kids. Or just a family that will give them lots of attention. Because that's what they want, they crave attention more than anything," she exclaimed.

Fly added that she'd fostered many dogs in ten years; she claimed Goldie and Kurt are the easiest and sweetest she's ever brought into her home.