CARROLLTON, Va. — What if your dog could talk? What would they say? It’s probably a question you’ve more than likely asked yourself several times.

I’ve got news for you, there’s a way to find out.

I paid a visit to our friend Chris Stakes at Pet Paradise in Carrollton, who is an "animal communicator."

Now, what exactly is that?

“I consider myself a translator," Chris explained. "A lot of people say they are pet psychics but I don’t really like to use the term 'psychic.' I just understand what other people don’t, but I truly believe that everyone can hear their animal if they just try.”

She added that “talking to the animal is the easy part. It's trying to get the person to understand and feel what they’re going through and taking away the personal layers to get down to the nitty-gritty.”

We are our dogs' entire world. Think about that: they live and breathe for us. Their whole outlook on life is different, puts things into perspective and grounds us.

"There are things that they say that I go, 'You know, I never would have thought about it that way,'” Chris said.

Chris’ purpose is to help.

"Most people come in looking for help with behavioral issues, attitude changes, oddball limps that come and go. All sorts of different things that they can’t quite put their finger on.”

They say that the hardest thing about having a dog is saying goodbye. It is a pain that is unimaginable. This is where Chris is sought the most, helping us cope and eventually move on.

Chris has some soothing words: “This is so important for people to know, when they get to the other side, there is no pain, there is no suffering. They’re happy, they’re doing great. Most of the time they don’t realize how much pain they were in until they got to the other side. They stick with us. They’re around, we feel them.”

OK, time to address to skeptics. Think this is bogus, she’s pulling our chains?

"That’s OK, they absolutely should be skeptical," Chris said. "There are way too many people out there who are trying to scare you, scam you, take your money. Absolutely, they should be skeptical.”

She said, “I’m really here to help them connect with their pet. I'm not here to try and force anything on them.”

Alright let’s see what’s going on in Bentley boy's mind. As you know, I take him in to work with me quite often and he’s come to know our team quite well. But what does he think of Dan, Ashley, and Kristina?

First up, Dan Kennedy:

According to Chris, Bentley says, “He’s not just a nice guy on TV, he’s a nice guy in real life, a genuinely good guy.”

How about Ashley?

Bentley says, “Very well put together on TV, but she is a hoot. She comes across so funny, especially at company parties. She makes everybody laugh because she has the funniest stories."

And then Kristina:

Bentley says, “She is very sensitive but has a big heart, especially for animals and wants to help."

There you have it. You decide.

Chris is a wonderful person to talk to if you’re going through the loss of a loved family pet or just want to know why your dog does a certain thing. Give her a call and I promise you it won’t be a waste of time.