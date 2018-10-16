Earlier this year we introduced you to the benefits of chiropractic for humans, but did you know that those same practices can benefit your pet? Our expert on this subject is Dr. Cooke from Cooke Veterinary in Chesapeake.

"Every animal can benefit, I think, if they're restricted," said Dr. Cooke. "It could be tight muscles. It could be a joint that doesn't function as well, doesn't move as well ... that's a restriction."

Dr. Cooke said the treatment is primarily done for dogs, but other pets benefit because they all have some restrictions.

Pet chiropractic works similar to a human adjustment: there is manipulation of the bones and joints in vulnerable areas to correct restrictions in movement or pain.

“So I find that the dogs benefit right away. As soon as they get off the table and out of the exam room, they shake, which is resetting their conscious proprioception. It’s like they go, 'This is the new Bentley,'” said Dr. Cooke.

Your dog’s tight, sore muscles could stem from their nails, Thought nail trimming wasn’t important? Think again.

“if the toenails are long, it makes the body think, makes the brain think they are walking uphill," Dr. Cooke said. "If the body thinks it is going uphill, it will change its motor plan, pushing the weight further back on the dog.”

If you can hear the nails clicking as your dog walks, then that is a good indicator that the nails need to be clipped, and clipped well.

Still skeptical of pet chiropractic? The proof is in the pup!

"We like it because dogs don’t lie. They don’t feel better because they want you to feel better, they feel better because they just feel better. So the results are very powerful," said Dr. Cooke.

So how do you know that your dog might need an adjustment? Look at their stance. If they’re not standing square or have a sloppy sitting posture, it may be an indication that something is off.

First, check with your vet to make sure it’s not something like a broken bone or torn ACL that's ailing them. If it’s not, an adjustment just may be what your pup needs to start acting like themselves again.

