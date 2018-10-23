CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — We always want the best for our pets, especially if they’re dealing with an issue that is causing them pain. Sometimes the best option to help make them feel better lies within dozens of tiny, painless needles.

That’s right, needles that are thinner than a human hair are bringing relief to our furry friends who are in pain. Dr. Cooke of Cooke Veterinary in Chesapeake said she finds a lot of dogs that need acupuncture around the hips.

First off, let’s stress this is not painful for your dog at all! In fact, it is just the opposite, inducing a sense of calm and relaxation.

"The biggest owner misconception is that it’s painful, like, 'How do you get those needles into them?' It’s simple, it’s just this wimpy little needle but it’s so powerful,” Dr. Cooke said.

I could notice it in Bentley only after a few minutes of acupuncture; he calmed down and even laid on the table.

Dr. Cooke inserts the needles strategically along lines called meridians.

The results speak for themselves. “Statistics on acupuncture, it can be as effective as surgery, 85 percent success,” said Dr. Cooke.

Of course, there are caveats to recommending surgery over acupuncture. If your animal is in severe pain or there is paralysis, surgery will be the best option.

Dr. Cooke said, “It’s just like in human medicine, if you’re really sick it’s not going to be one thing that makes you better. We’re going to have to work over time. But if it’s an acute condition and it’s not that bad, it may be something like only three treatments. We see a lot for back pain, weakness issues, arthritic issues.”

Some of the best relief for your animal that’s in pain may come from a mixture of both the chiropractic as well as the acupuncture, as they can have dual benefits.

