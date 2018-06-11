CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — We all want our pets to be happy and most importantly healthy and that really starts with what we feed them. Nowadays it's easier than ever to bring our pets the highest quality food possible without the hassle.

There are always the traditional pet stores where you can get in the car, drive to the store and shop for your pets favorite food. But now you can even log on to online pet stores like chewy.com and have it sent right to your door each month with a subscription.

There’s also a growing trend among pet owners, a demand to know what is in their pet's food. We want fresh, we want organic, we want natural ingredients that are good for their health and well-being.

How about a solution to all of that: made-to-order, fresh, natural and delivered to your door, specifically for your pet?

Bentley and I discovered just that with a company called NomNomNow. Think of it as a HelloFresh or Blue Apron, the only difference is you don’t have to cook it and it's, well, for dogs and not humans.

Founded in 2015 by husband and wife entrepreneurs Alex and Zach, the couple needed something new out of necessity for their own four-legged child who wasn’t doing too well with a traditional diet. They felt it was time to bring something to market that offered high quality, fresh food for your pet and along came NomNomNow.

Zach remembers how it all began. “It started probably in our 75-square-foot apartment kitchen in San Francisco on an electric stovetop to boil potatoes for about 10 straight hours.”

They say there is something that drives their company: “Pet health is our mission and it’s something that pet obesity -- for dogs it's 55 percent are either overweight or obese, 60 percent of cats -- for us, it’s really important for that portion control.”

Pet obesity is a growing issue and results in numerous health issues as they age.

NomNomNow is prepared weekly and delivers perfectly portioned meals to your door, still cold and ready to eat. And if you’re worried about your pup taking a liking to the new food, well, Bentley gives it 2 paws up!

