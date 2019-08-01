We all love to spoil our pets, but you know how it goes when it comes to toys: you pick up your dog a nice new toy from the store and in less than a day, it ends up as wads of stuffing all over the floor that has seemingly been surgically removed with the utmost care. They don't last long, but boy, do they love 'em. So which ones are worth the money?

Pet owners as a whole spend millions of dollars a year on pet toys. We paid a visit to our friends at Care-A-Lot, who were overjoyed to meet Bentley and show him around!

They have toys for ripping, toys for tearing, for snuggling, for tugging. You name it, and Bentley will figure out its threshold for durability.

If you have been lured into buying toys that companies deem "indestructible" you've been fooling yourself. While it's almost impossible to make a toy that won't eventually be destroyed by your dogs, it is possible to produce one that makes it really hard to do so.

Introducing the VIP Tuffy toys.

Nadine from Care-A-Lot explains, "These have a rating system based on their toughness and tearability. Note that no toy is indestructible, of course."

Like the disclaimer? "At least it will survive the weekend!"

But really, it's genius; toys are rated on a scale of 3 to 10, with 3 being for your soft chewers and 10, well, for the dogs that can't seem to get enough!

We've talked about pet anxiety before. How about a toy to distract your pups while you run to the store or head to work?

They're toys that you fill with treats and your dogs spend hours manipulating the toy to deliver the treats.

Nadine explains, "These are great toys for when the weather or time keeps the play indoors. It offers some mental stimulation and some physical exercise."

Bentley was like a pup in a toy store.