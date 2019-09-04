If you have pets, it can become a yearly problem...

"Yes, there are some yard artists as we like to call them!" said Nadine of Care-A-Lot Pets.

But don't worry, there are plenty of products to help keep your grass looking green.

"There are treats; soft chews that include enzymes that will help break down proteins in the food so they don't come out in the urine," Nadine said.

The best plan of attack: stop the spots before they even start.

"There are mineral rocks and you put them inside their water bowls and as they drink the water, the minerals go through their system and break down the proteins that cause yellow spots," she explained.

There are also tabs that you can place in your dog's food, but it isn't an instant fix.

"It takes about two weeks for that to actually happen, it is not anything that is magic."

So what if you already have some yellow spots? If you want that quick fix, there's a product for that.

"They also have yellow-to-green lawn spray," Nadine said. "You spray it directly on your yellow spot and it will color it green and provide nutrients to help the soil produce the grass."

To avoid this problem altogether, there are ways to train your dog to not use the nice, green lawn as a bathroom

"This one is called the pee post. It has pheromones on it to attract the dog to the spot where you want them to use the bathroom."

Hopefully, a few these will help do the trick!