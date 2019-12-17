A puppy may seem like the perfect gift for a dog lover this holiday season, but the Better Business Bureau has issued a warning to buyers.

If you are browsing online for puppies or other pets, watch out for scams. Yes, really. Scammers have found a way to tug at your heartstrings -- and your wallet.

Here's how it works: Scammers will claim they're breeders, pet sellers or a distraught pet owner frantically searching for a home for their beloved pet. Shoppers see their postings and inquire about the pet, leading the scammer to ask the buyer to wire them money in exchange for the pet.

The problem? The pet might not actually exist, or it might not be exactly what the buyer wants.

The scammer will promise to ship the pet right away, but will follow with a range of excuses, like the airline requires a specific pet crate or the shipper requires costly pet insurance. They might ask the buyer to pay those fees in advance, meaning more money lands in their pockets. They may promise to refund any unforeseen costs to the buyer once the pet is shipped, but in the end, the pet is never delivered -- nor is the refund.

Here's what you can do to avoid being scammed, according to the BBB.

● If possible, inspect the pet yourself by arranging to meet with the prospective seller in person: Most legitimate breeders will welcome the visit.

● Never send money via Western Union and Moneygram to people or companies you don't know and trust: Once the money is wired, it is gone for good. The same goes for prepaid debit cards or gift cards. Always use a credit card in case you need to dispute the charges. If anyone asks you to pay for anything with a gift card, you may be dealing with fraud.

● Do an internet search for the picture of the pet you are considering: If the same picture appears on multiple websites, you may be dealing with a fraud. You also can search for text from ads or testimonials to see if the seller copied it from another site.

● Research prices for the breed you are interested in adopting or purchasing: If someone advertises a purebred dog for free or at a deeply discounted price, you could be dealing with a fraudulent offer. If they state that they register their dogs with a specific organization or registry, confirm by contacting the registry or organization directly.

● Check the website: Go to petscams.com to see if a site selling pets is bogus.

● Find out what other buyers are saying: Check the BBB Scam Tracker and do an internet search on the breeder’s or organization's name.

● If you have been a victim or see a puppy scam, report it to BBB Scam Tracker.

A BBB study says many ads promoting pets for sale are actually scams, meaning anyone shopping online for a pet is likely to encounter one.

In the last three years, the BBB received nearly 16,000 complaints and reports about “businesses” selling puppies and other pets. About 60% of reports said they never received the pet they purchased.

Reports have increased 39% since 2017, when the BBB first warned buyers about the scams.

