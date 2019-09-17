APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — If dogs could talk, Belle would have a hell of a yarn to spin.

This 7-year-old Sheltie ran away from her dog sitter last month and decided to check out the Minnesota Zoo!

Despite the best efforts of many people, including The Retrievers, Belle proved very elusive as she toured the zoo (and the rest of the southeast metro).

Then, after 30 days and dozens of sightings, she finally decided to go home.

