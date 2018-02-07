NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- As part of the Handel and "Bark" spay/neuter event, PETA is offering free surgeries for four-legged family members with some strings attached.

At the July 18th event, located at the Same Simon Center, anyone who donates a musical instrument will get their pet a free surgery. The gently used musical instruments, or CDs or vinyl (get half off surgery) will be donated to the Chesapeake's Kids' The Musical Instruments Project.

"Free spay and neuter surgeries should be music to any responsible guardian's ears," says PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch. "PETA encourages all musically inclined animal guardians to take advantage of this special and do two good deeds at once."

The event will be located at 501 Front Street in Norfolk from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are required. To set up an appointment call PETA at (757)633-PETA or click here.

PETA's mobile clinics have sterilized more than 155,000 animals since the program's inception in 2001, preventing the births of hundreds of thousands of unwanted kittens and puppies.

