GREENBACKVILLE, Va. (Delmarva Now) — A special needs dog in Greenbackville, Virginia, will make her way into a 2019 calendar featuring dogs in wheelchairs.

Harley Quinn is a 3-year-old fawn Boxer battling an inoperable spinal cord tumor. Her diagnosis is grim.

Owners Jennifer Cole and Aaron Reliford are determined to give Harley Quinn the highest quality of life possible for her remaining time.

“As long as she’s not in pain, I’ll do anything for her as long as I can. She’s definitely a fighter, that’s for sure,” says Cole.

That is when Cole stumbled across the worldwide 2019 Walkin’ Pets Calendar contest while looking at Instagram.

HandicappedPets.com hosts the annual calendar contest. The purpose of the calendar is to raise awareness of how the disabled, injured, or aging pets can live high-quality lives.

Walkin’ Pets Public Relations Director Lisa Murray says the calendar is important, “because it is vital that we see examples of compassion in this world.”

A model canine

Cole knew her canine companion had a shot at winning a spot in the calendar based on her previous win at a modeling contest.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“My first thought was that we had to enter, Harley has always been gorgeous, and people always say how beautiful she is,” said Cole.

The calendar contest was the perfect opportunity to bring awareness to disabled pets with the limited time left for Harley Quinn.

“I always knew she was going to be something but with her recent diagnosis we weren’t going to have the luxury of time on our side or the ability to be choosy, so this was really important to me personally,” said Cole.

Harley Quinn’s determined dog mom rolled up her sleeves and whipped out her iPhone X to start photographing Harley Quinn for the calendar contest submission at their home in Captains Cove and surrounding areas.

“I have an actual camera but it’s harder to bring it out now with Harley’s condition since my hands are almost always full now,” said Cole.

The popular vote

Harley Quinn was voted into the calendar by popular vote on the Walkin’ Pets Facebook page. Dogs from 26 different countries entered the contest, with Harley Quinn placing as one of 13 winners.

“We didn’t officially find out until they announced it on social media with the special video and song,” said Cole.

With 240 contest entries, Cole said she and her husband couldn’t be prouder.

“My first thoughts were just of pure joy and excitement for her but it’s so much more than that to me, it’s kind of like a bucket list thing. Harley’s in print and on a calendar,” said Cole.

Murray said Harley Quinn brings an awareness of the option of wheels for a dog with a spinal cord tumor.

“She exhibits that it is possible to have an extended life expectancy with a high quality of life given the support of wheels,” says Murray.

Harley Quinn is stealing hearts through Instagram as her win becomes public on social media.

“Everyone was so excited for her to win a spot. A lot of 'congratulations' and 'well deserved' type comments and of course just overwhelming LOVE from fans. Without them I honestly don’t know how I could get through all this,” said Cole.

You can follow Harley Quinn and her biological sister named Poison Ivy on Facebook and Instagram @HarleyQandIvy.Boxers.

Walkin’ Pets 2019 Calendar pre-order information can be found here. All profits from the sale of the calendar go to the Handicapped Pets Foundation which donates wheelchairs to pets in need.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved