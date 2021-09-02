'It's like he grew wings and flew' | Ethan recovers at a rapid rate with community's outpouring of support

It's been ten days since 3-year-old Ethan was dumped outside the Kentucky Humane Society. Veterinarians say his loving personality is now shining through.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When Ethan was first dropped at the Kentucky Humane Society on a cold Friday almost two weeks ago, he was given little to no chance of survival.

Ten days later, it's a completely different story. In such a short amount of time, this roughly three-year-old malnourished dog who couldn't even drink water on his own is now up and walking.

"This dog has just surpassed all expectations," said staff veterinarian Emily Bewley. "You know I thought he'd be months and months in rehab and he just got up and walked."

Ethan's daily updates are posted on the Kentucky Humane Society's Facebook page, where people have no gathered to provide support and love.

"It's an extraordinary story for an extraordinary time and I think we all really need it," Bewley said. "You know it's been overwhelmingly positive and that alone is just something you don't see."

People and local restaurants have sent food to the staff, donated personalized blankets, toys, treats and cards.

Bewley said this is type of support is not common, but Ethan's story pulls the curtain on the tough realities the shelter frequently faces.

"I think everyone at KHS has been kind of blown away by the support," Bewley said. "We see horrible, terrible, gut wrenching stories all the time, but it's nice to know that it can be appreciated with a story like his to bring it to light."

Ethan's fun-loving personality has started to peek out as he continues to gain more and more weight. Bewley said the next step now is ensuring he builds up some muscle before being available for adoption.

All of the donations that have been coming in aren't just going to help Ethan. Bewley said they have gone to helping all of the animals at KHS.

