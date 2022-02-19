'Doing right by them' | Family, friends of beloved Charlotte couple killed by drunk driver hoping to find their dogs forever homes

Luke and Restin Drawdy loved their dogs like children.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In November, a beloved Charlotte couple was killed by a drunk driver. As their families continue to grieve, they are desperately trying to find the perfect home for the two dogs they left behind.

“Luke and Restin were young, 35 and 32," Mitchell Neugebauer, a friend, told WCNC Charlotte. "They had their entire lives ahead of them. No one expected any one of them to go, let alone both of them. It’s just a matter of doing right by them."

Doing right by them means finding the right home for their dogs, 7-year-old Aubrey and 2-year-old Data.

Good morning I want this to be the first thing you see today!!!! Look at these sweet pups! We need to find 7 y/o Aubrey and 2 y/o Data a loving, forever home.

In the three months since they’ve passed, their dogs have bounced between friends and family. Happy Hounds, a local dog-walking business, is helping to fill in the gaps. But no one can take them in permanently, so they’re searching for the perfect new family to keep the dogs together.

“I feel like the dogs have lost enough," Neugebauer said. "We really don’t want to disrupt their lives any more than it already has been,” “They’re very sweet. Data has been with Aubrey since he was a puppy, so he doesn’t know any different.”

Aubrey acts as neighborhood watch and Data will play fetch for hours

“They’re going to want them to be with someone who’s going to play, maybe take Data out for runs in the park or something like that, just really integrate into the family,” Neugebauer said.

They're hoping to keep the dog together, no family or friends are able to take them in. The dogs were so sweet but would probably adjust best in a house without any other pups.

The dogs have always been surrounded by love, love they’ll share with new owners.

Neugebauer thinks the two will adjust better in a house that doesn’t have any other dogs.

Happy Hounds is taking donations to help care for the dogs and anyone interested in adopting the dogs can contact Mitch Neugebauer at 704-252-3520.

