Tips for keeping pets safe and happy during Fourth of July fireworks

Intake at animal shelters is 30% higher on July 5-6 following the holiday. Here's what you can do to keep your pets safe this weekend.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fireworks displays can be a lot of fun—but noisy fireworks can scare your pet and cause them to run away.

There are things you can do to prevent that from happening.

Animal shelters are always very busy following the Fourth of July holiday. Intake is 30% higher July 5-6 than any other day of the year.

Making preparations now can help keep your pet happy and safe over the next few days.

The first thing you need to do is make sure your pet, both cats and dogs, have ID tags with their name and your contact information.

Getting your pet microchipped also improves your chances of getting them back if they do become lost. Make sure your information is up-to-date in the microchip registry.

You could also always use a permanent marker to write your information on the inside of your pet's collar, but keep in mind collars sometimes fall off, which is why microchipping is highly recommended.

During celebrations, create a safe haven for your pet inside your home. Turn the TV or radio on to muffle the noise from outdoors.

"Have a quiet, separate room that they can go to, getting maybe a thunder jacket for your dog or cat if that helps them feel secure. Just making sure that they have somewhere to go, maybe a little hiding spot that feels safe. For a dog that might be a kennel. For a cat, it might be you know, somewhere in your bedroom high up," said Brianna Shahly, Communications & Marketing Coordinator with the Humane Society of West Michigan.

Some animals may need medication to keep them calm. Talk to your veterinary if you think that is necessary.

Keep doors locked and make sure outdoor gates and fences are secure.

Leave your pet at home if you're attending celebrations, and if the party is at your home, keep them inside when setting off fireworks.

If your pet still gets lost, post a recent picture of them on Lost and Found social media sites and check with your local shelter or vet offices.

The Humane Society of West Michigan is offering a walk-in service during its open hours to microchip your pet and give you an engraved ID tag for just $20.

