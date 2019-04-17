PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Humane Society has a few pups ready for a Pawjama Party this Easter!

The shelter is hosting Easter Foster, an opportunity for the public to foster its adoptable dogs for a weekend.

The dogs are looking for temporary foster homes and will be able to experience life outside the shelter for a weekend — and maybe even find their forever home.

If you are interested in fostering any of these dogs from April 18-April 22, fill out a Foster Application here.

