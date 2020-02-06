Bentley & Friends: Four Paws Mobile Veterinarian Clinic serving the community during crisis

This mobile vet clinic is making house calls for those that don't want to leave their houses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Before the pandemic, Leslie Dragon, owner and veterinarian of "Four Paws Mobile Veterinarian Clinic" would make daily house visits to clients' homes, but now everything is done inside their van.

Having over 25 years of experience working with dogs and cats, Dr. Dragon opened Four Paws Mobile Veterinarian Clinic eight years ago. She wanted to open her very own practice without the large staff or overhead so that is where the idea of a mobile business came about.

"I wanted something small, simple, and a bit more personal so I figured if I treat my own dogs at home, then why can't I treat other peoples pets at home," Dragon said.

Four Paws does everything from routine exams like checking your pet's eyes, ears, and skin to vaccinations to even micro-chipping. What they don't do are surgeries, euthanasia, or X-rays, but lately, therapeutic laser treatments for dogs has become a very popular service.

Another great feature to Four Paws is their accessibility. They are one of the very few mobile vet clinics in Hampton Roads that covers a range of areas and if your pet is in need of more than just a routine check-up or vaccination, Four Paws will refer you to the nearest facility.

Based out of the Newport News area, they are able to travel up to 45 miles away, and for more information on their services or to make an appointment, you can visit their website below: