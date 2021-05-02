Hampton kid with help from Pet Smart donates pet toys to Peninsula animal shelter

Conner, who is a 5th-grade student, came through by writing to four different pet stores and asking them for help in providing donations to the animal shelter.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter received a generous donation from a 10-year-old Hampton boy.

Conner, who is a 5th-grade student, came through by writing to four different pet stores and asking them for help in providing donations to the animal shelter.

The shelter, located in Newport News, is one the largest in Hampton Roads and constantly needs items donated the help the animals that come into the facility.

Conner and his family have donated used blankets to the shelter in the past but this time he wanted the animals to get some toys.

When he wrote to the area pet stores he said, "If animals get toys, they would be so happy."

Connor said the animals' time at the shelter would fly by since they could "be having a blast playing with their new toys!"

The Pet Smart in Newport News made Connor's wish come true and donated a ton of toys and supplies. It took his family two trips to take all the donations to the shelter.

The shelter said it was extremely happy to Connor, his family, and Pet Smart for the donations. The donations will help many animals present and in the future.