Pets

Hope For Life Rescue needs help fostering beagle puppies

Hope for Life says it is committed to the rescue and placement of abandoned, abused, and neglected animals that typically ended up in high-kill facilities.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hope For Life Rescue in Virginia Beach desperately needs your help to save five little beagle puppies.

They come from a hoarding situation and the shelter is asking for volunteers to foster these pups for two weeks. 

If you're interested, please contact Hope For Life Rescue and submit a foster application

Hope For Life is a non-profit that specifically takes in abandoned, abused, and neglected animals -- many times coming from high-kill facilities -- and has maintained a high save rate for the animals it takes in. Last year, Hope for Life was able to keep alive 98% of the animals surrendered to it. 

