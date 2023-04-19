Hope For Life Rescue needs help fostering beagle puppies

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hope For Life Rescue in Virginia Beach desperately needs your help to save five little beagle puppies.
They come from a hoarding situation and the shelter is asking for volunteers to foster these pups for two weeks.
If you're interested, please contact Hope For Life Rescue and submit a foster application.
Hope For Life is a non-profit that specifically takes in abandoned, abused, and neglected animals -- many times coming from high-kill facilities -- and has maintained a high save rate for the animals it takes in. Last year, Hope for Life was able to keep alive 98% of the animals surrendered to it.