Kroger holding pet adoption events at some stores

The company said it would host "Dog and Cat Days of Summer" at a number of its supermarket locations in Hampton Roads and across Virginia.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Kroger said it was partnering with animal shelters in Hampton Roads and other parts of Virginia to host "Dog and Cat Days of Summer," a pet adoption event at grocery store locations across the state.

People from the shelters will have informational tables set up at supermarkets. Most will have adoptable pets with them. The representatives from the shelters will have coupon booklets and samples of items with them. The coupons offer savings on a number of dog and cat food items that are available in Kroger stores.

Here are the stores in Hampton Roads that are participating in the event on Saturday, July 18. The hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine:

1653 Sentinel Dr., Chesapeake

1050 W. Mercury Blvd., Hampton

1017 University Blvd., Suffolk

5007-2 Victory Blvd., Tabb (York County)

3901 Holland Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23452

These are other store locations in Virginia that are holding events on July 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

1980 Rio Hill Center, Charlottesville

9000 Staples Mill Rd., Henrico

7805 Timberlake Rd., Lynchburg

9351 Atlee Rd., Mechanicsville

3507 W. Cary St., Richmond

3971 Brambleton Ave., Roanoke

4488 Electric Rd., Roanoke

3970 Valley Gateway Blvd., Roanoke

915 Hardy Rd., Vinton

Other Kroger stores will host pet adoption events on Saturday, July 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: