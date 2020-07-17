Kroger holding pet adoption events at some stores

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Kroger said it was partnering with animal shelters in Hampton Roads and other parts of Virginia to host "Dog and Cat Days of Summer," a pet adoption event at grocery store locations across the state.
People from the shelters will have informational tables set up at supermarkets. Most will have adoptable pets with them. The representatives from the shelters will have coupon booklets and samples of items with them. The coupons offer savings on a number of dog and cat food items that are available in Kroger stores.
Here are the stores in Hampton Roads that are participating in the event on Saturday, July 18. The hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine:
- 1653 Sentinel Dr., Chesapeake
- 1050 W. Mercury Blvd., Hampton
- 1017 University Blvd., Suffolk
- 5007-2 Victory Blvd., Tabb (York County)
- 3901 Holland Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23452
These are other store locations in Virginia that are holding events on July 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
- 1980 Rio Hill Center, Charlottesville
- 9000 Staples Mill Rd., Henrico
- 7805 Timberlake Rd., Lynchburg
- 9351 Atlee Rd., Mechanicsville
- 3507 W. Cary St., Richmond
- 3971 Brambleton Ave., Roanoke
- 4488 Electric Rd., Roanoke
- 3970 Valley Gateway Blvd., Roanoke
- 915 Hardy Rd., Vinton
Other Kroger stores will host pet adoption events on Saturday, July 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
- 10800 Iron Bridge Rd., Chester
- 555 North Franklin St., Christiansburg
- 14101 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian
- 13201 Rittenhouse Dr., Midlothian
- 7000 Tim Price Way, North Chesterfield