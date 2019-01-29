NORFOLK, Va. — Fourteen local animal shelters are teaming up to help raise awareness for homeless animals.

The campaign is for Homeless Animals Awareness Week (HAAW), which is February 11 through the 17.

All that week, animal shelters will be reminding animal lovers to spread the word on animal adoption from local shelters.

Community members can join the Facebook event and further their participation by updating their social media with HAAW graphics and using the hashtags #HR4PETS, #HAAW, and #homeslessanimalawarenessweek.

The participating shelters are:

Chesapeake Animal Services

Chesapeake Humane Society

Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society

Heritage Humane Society

Isle of Wight County Animal Shelter

Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center

Norfolk SPCA

PETA

Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter

Peninsula SPCA

Portsmouth Humane Society

Suffolk Animal Care

Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center

Virginia Beach SPCA

Some of these shelters will be offering adoption discounts or holding special events, such as “Fashion Has Gone to Dogs,” hosted by the City of Norfolk at MacArthur Center on February 10.