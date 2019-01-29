NORFOLK, Va. — Fourteen local animal shelters are teaming up to help raise awareness for homeless animals.
The campaign is for Homeless Animals Awareness Week (HAAW), which is February 11 through the 17.
All that week, animal shelters will be reminding animal lovers to spread the word on animal adoption from local shelters.
Community members can join the Facebook event and further their participation by updating their social media with HAAW graphics and using the hashtags #HR4PETS, #HAAW, and #homeslessanimalawarenessweek.
The participating shelters are:
- Chesapeake Animal Services
- Chesapeake Humane Society
- Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society
- Heritage Humane Society
- Isle of Wight County Animal Shelter
- Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center
- Norfolk SPCA
- PETA
- Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter
- Peninsula SPCA
- Portsmouth Humane Society
- Suffolk Animal Care
- Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center
- Virginia Beach SPCA
Some of these shelters will be offering adoption discounts or holding special events, such as “Fashion Has Gone to Dogs,” hosted by the City of Norfolk at MacArthur Center on February 10.