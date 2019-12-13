NORFOLK, Va. — Priority Automotive is partnering with the Virginia Beach SPCA, Norfolk SPCA, Chesapeake Animal Services and the Peninsula SPCA for its annual pet adoption event.

The 11th annual Priority Home for the Holidays gives people the chance to adopt a pet with participating shelters waiving 50% of the cost of adoption fees.

The cost reduction is possible through a $40,000 donation by Priority Automotive to local animal shelters.

The program will continue until funds run out.

Last year, the program helped 415 Hampton Roads pets find homes.

Shelters in Norfolk, Virginia Beach, and Chesapeake saw 310 pets adopted in less than two weeks.

On the Peninsula, 105 animals were adopted.

People are encouraged to visit any of the four shelters in person or go online and view adoptable animals. Each organization also has a Facebook page.

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.