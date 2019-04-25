CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Humane Society will be hosting their annual event on the same date of Star Wars Day (hence the "May the fur-th be with you" theme).

The proceeds of the event will support programs of Chesapeake Humane Society.

At the Chesapeake City Park from 9 a.m. to noon, two and four-legged guest will enjoy live music, craft beer, and food from a local food truck as they gear up to run, walk, or stroll the 5K or 1-mile course.

Participates are able to run with or without their dog and encourages dressing to the theme. The outer spaced themed event promised to include lots of pets and their people in costume fro "May the Fur-th".

The event is open to all ages.

For more information or to register just visit the Chesapeake Humane Society website.