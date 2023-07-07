Lost your pet on July 4th? Check the animal shelters.

Animal shelters encourage owners to microchip dogs and cats.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If Independence Day celebrations were too much for your pet and it ran off, you should definitely keep an eye on local animal shelters!

Virginia Beach Animal Control, for example, posted on Facebook about seven dogs and a cat that were picked up on July 4. Fortunately, as of Friday, all but two have been returned to their families.

Shelters encourage owners to microchip dogs and cats, as that can be key in finding them, should they ever go missing, or identifying one you have found.

A full list of found pets can be found on the Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center's website.