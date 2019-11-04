NORTHAMPTON, N.C. — Leaders in Northampton County, North Carolina are making a pledge: raise $20,000 for the county's animal shelter, and the deputy and health department director will stay overnight in the kennels!

They're trying to raise the cash by May 12. The money will go toward upgrades at the kennel, which runs with very little funding.

There are only eight kennels at the shelter, and the director said it's often maxed out.

If you want to donate, visit their Facebook fundraiser page.

