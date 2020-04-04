New nonprofit cares for fur babies of sick patients in need

A couple is trying to grow their new nonprofit, K9 Angels, rather than let the empty space in their two boarding kennels go to waste.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The world is facing a lot of unknown, but a new nonprofit service in Hampton Roads wants to provide peace of mind for owners and their pets.

The spread of COVID-19 is slowing businesses and the pet care industry is no exception.

“Right now, in terms of space, we do have a pretty large capacity because nobody is traveling,” said Patrick Nolan.

Rather than let that space in their two boarding kennels go to waste, Nolan and his wife Maria are trying to grow their new nonprofit, called K9 Angels. They started it back in July.

The two own Ruff House Stay & Play in Chesapeake and Bayside Kennels in Virginia Beach.

“During this COVID pandemic the word of the day is uncertainty,” Nolan said.

Their mission is to care for the pets of people facing scary moments in their lives.

“A low-income pet owner, or something like that, and suddenly they need to go in for in-patient chemo or any other in-patient service where they are not going to be able to care for their dog or cat,” Nolan said.

Nolan said he’s heard of situations where a patient must surrender their pet or puts their health on the backburner.

“Whether it’s COVID related or not, if you are putting off that necessary medical treatment because you don’t have the option for your animal at home, that is not benefitting you as the patient and also the animal,” Nolan said.

The service boards dogs, cats, and small mammals like ferrets.

K9 Angels will also transport a pet on a case-by-case basis, if needed.

Nolan and his wife are reaching out to local hospitals, services, and shelters to help spread the word to those need the resources.

“We want to be able to have the patient advocates talk to the patients, and understand this is a resource available to them,” Nolan said.

K9 Angels is still growing, and Nolan hopes the community will join to expand resources.

“Volunteering your time, your services, your expertise,” Nolan said. “We want this to be a community project and are looking forward to spreading the word.”