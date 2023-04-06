Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center to provide mobile pet pantry for community

The first mobile stop will be on April 8 at the Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch Library at Broad Creek.

NORFOLK, Va. — Times are tough for many financially due to inflation, rising rent and other factors, and the Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center wants to help in the ways that they can.

If you find yourself worried about choosing between pet supplies or something you really need for yourself, their upcoming Mobile Pet Pantry services may be able to help.

Pets are a part of our family, and temporary hard times don't mean they shouldn't get what they need to thrive.

Starting on April 8 and happening once a month, the NACC's "Waggin' Wheels Mobile Pet Pantry" will offer free pet food, resources and other opportunities for your furry friends at a different branch location of the Norfolk Public Library.

This mobile unit is sponsored by the Friends of Norfolk Animal Care Center's Pet Pantry.

The first mobile stop will be on April 8 at the Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch Library at Broad Creek.

Here are the other following locations where you can access help from noon to 2 p.m.: