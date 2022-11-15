Norfolk Animal Care Center waives adoption fees through Nov. 30

The "We're Stuffed" adoption special lasts through Nov. 30 and includes spay/neuter services, vaccines, microchipping and more for new pets.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on April 28, 2022.

The Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center (NACC) is waiving its adoption fees to encourage people to bring home a new pet ahead of the holidays.

The "We're Stuffed" adoption special lasts through Nov. 30 and includes spay/neuter services, vaccines, microchipping and more for new pets.

The center said its shelter is full of adoptable dogs, cats and small animals waiting for their new families.

To see what animals are available to adopt, visit the center's website or follow them on social media (@norfolkanimals). The center is located at 5585 Sabre Road if you want to meet your "fur-ever" friend in person.