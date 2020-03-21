Norfolk animal shelter reopens with 'virtual' pet adoptions

Shelter staff will provide "virtual meet and greets" with photos, video clips, individual staff-written bios on every animal & adoption counseling by email & phone.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk animal shelter is back with virtual and video support, days after having to close due to the spread of COVID-19.

The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center closed to the public on Monday and suspended pet adoptions. Thankfully a call went out in advance and the shelter saw 50 adoptions during the weekend before the closure. The remaining animals went home with foster families.

Some of those fosters have decided to permanently adopt, but more adoptable animals have entered the shelter.

To ensure these animals find their forever homes, the shelter will now accept adoption applications by email and take credit card payments by phone for a $20 adoption promotion.

To further encourage pet adoptions, staff will provide "virtual meet and greets" with photos, video clips, individual staff-written bios on every animal, and adoption counseling by email and phone.

Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center will provide in-person meetings by appointment only with adoptable animals in an outdoor play yard at the shelter.