Norfolk SPCA hosts its annual 'Witches and Whiskers' luncheon

Silent and live auctions raised money for veterinary care, pet adoptions, fostering, and education.

NORFOLK, Va. — Animal lovers came through once again for the Norfolk SPCA's annual "Witches and Whiskers" Halloween fundraising event at the Norfolk Yacht and Country Club on Friday.

The agency brought some of their cats and dogs to the event to show guests how programs like their Hope Fund provide care no matter what the age or medical condition of the animals.

Silent and live auctions raised money for veterinary care, pet adoptions and fostering, and education.

You can help, too! The Norfolk SPCA accepts pet food, supplies and financial donations. It's located at 916 Ballentine Boulevard in Norfolk.