NORFOLK, Va. — A luncheon and auction for a cause.

The Norfolk SPCA hosted its annual "Witches and Whiskers" luncheon at the Yacht Club Friday and 13News Now anchor Nicole Livas was there.

At the luncheon, there was a silent auction that helped raise money for different services offered by the no-kill shelter.

The money raised helps fund the shelter's veterinary care, foster program, pet adoptions and education.

If you weren't at the luncheon and still want to help you can always donate money, pet food, towels and other items at the shelter on Ballentine Boulevard in Norfolk.

