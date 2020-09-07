Norfolk SPCA searching for lost dog that was featured in Animal Planet's "Dog Bowl"

Korra was featured in Animal Planet's "Dog Bowl" in 2018. She has now gone missing. Norfolk SPCA is asking for your help in finding her. She needs her medication.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk SPCA is asking the public's help in finding a lost dog that was featured on Animal Planet's 2018 Dog Bowl.

The now-7-year-old Korra is dependent on thyroid medication and has been missing for 18 days.

Corinne, a Foxhound, was adopted on November 2, 2018, from Norfolk SPCA to a family in Norfolk.

She was renamed Korra by her forever family. She went missing in Norfolk on June 22.

Korra was featured in 2018 on Animal Planet's Dog Bowl and was a local star.

The Norfolk SPCA is hoping to find Korra with the public's help and reunited her with her family.

Korra escaped from an enclosed yard near Robin Hood Road and Azalea Garden Road, according to a news release.

Korra is microchipped and spayed.

She has thyroid complications and requires medication to maintain her health and comfort in life.

She is extremely friendly and knows many basic obedience commands.

A reward is being offered for the safe return of Korra or information on where she could possibly be located.

You can remain completely anonymous in your report or return of Korra.

The shelter said Korra can be "returned to the Norfolk SPCA seven days a week, between 8 am-5 pm. Or, a shelter representative can pick her up from your home at any time."

The shelter said it is hopeful that Korra will be found and believes, "Korra may be cared for by a person or family who does not know she has a loving family who misses her and that she needs her medication."