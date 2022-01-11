Thursday at 6: Online puppy problems

A Norfolk woman's search for a furry companion left her with more pain than joy.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk woman who was looking for a furry companion turned to social media in order to find a new puppy to bring home. But her search left her with more pain than joy.

Donna James said she got the idea to look for a new dog on Facebook following the suggestion of a staff member at a nearby pet store.

Her search would eventually lead her to a Facebook page titled "Cavapoos near me for adoption." It was on this page she saw photos and videos of cuddly Cavapoos. She had to have one.

So, James ended up paying over $750 for the dog and an additional $150 transportation fee. Cavapoos have a price tag north of $4,000, so this was a deal.

But the dog didn't arrive and when the seller demanded another sizable payment for additional shipping measures, James canceled her order and demanded a refund... which she never got.