SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — South Carolina lawmakers have proposed a bill that would require dog owners to spay and neuter their pit bull or register their dog and pay $500.

Lawmakers don't cite aggression in the bill but instead that "pit bulls are the most desired breed for dog fighting" and that they are "dying at a higher rate in local animal shelters than any other breed."

Dog owners like Porsha are eager to find out if the bill is more bark than bite but she has no concerns about her 3-month-old puppy, Esau, becoming a malicious mongrel.

"He's very loving, he's excited," Porsha said of her dog, noting that she doesn't love the proposed bill. "I think it's unfair to judge the breed itself because every dog is different."

In addition to spaying/neutering, the bill would also require dog owners to microchip their dog.

The bill defines a "pit bull dog" as a dog that is an American pit bull terrier, American Staffordshire terrier, Staffordshire bull terrier, a dog displaying the physical traits of one or more of the above breeds, or a dog exhibiting the distinguishing characteristics that conform to the standards established by the American Kennel Club for any of the above breeds.

If the owner does not register their pit bull, they will be charged a misdemeanor charge and a fine of $1,000, up to one year in prison, or both.