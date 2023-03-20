Bring your pup to a Norfolk Admirals game this season for a cause through 'Pucks and Paws'

This event is proudly sponsored by 13News Now. Your dog must be vaccinated and on a leash at all times.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Admirals are set to take on the Newfoundland Growlers soon, and now you have a chance to bring your pup along to witness the action.

"Pucks and Paws," a charity event night sponsored by 13News Now and Mutts with a Mission, will be held on April 1 at the Scope Arena.

If you purchase your ticket through this link, $5 of the proceeds will go to Mutts with a Mission.

They're an organization that works to train and provide service dogs for former active-duty military members and first responders.

Each dog goes through a rigorous program that lasts two years.

In the end, they're prepared to lead their future owner through almost any environment, from busy airports to the zoo.

The first 1,000 furry friends through the gates will also get an exclusive pet bowl.

If you're bringing your dog along, make sure to remember these rules: