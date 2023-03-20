Bring your pup to a Norfolk Admirals game this season for a cause through 'Pucks and Paws'

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Admirals are set to take on the Newfoundland Growlers soon, and now you have a chance to bring your pup along to witness the action.
"Pucks and Paws," a charity event night sponsored by 13News Now and Mutts with a Mission, will be held on April 1 at the Scope Arena.
If you purchase your ticket through this link, $5 of the proceeds will go to Mutts with a Mission.
They're an organization that works to train and provide service dogs for former active-duty military members and first responders.
Each dog goes through a rigorous program that lasts two years.
In the end, they're prepared to lead their future owner through almost any environment, from busy airports to the zoo.
The first 1,000 furry friends through the gates will also get an exclusive pet bowl.
If you're bringing your dog along, make sure to remember these rules:
- All dogs must always remain on a leash.
- All patrons that bring their dog must enter the building through the exhibition hall located inside the Norfolk Scope Parking garage.
- All patrons must provide proof of vaccination for their dog.
- All patrons will be required to fill out a digital liability release waiver prior to entering the game.