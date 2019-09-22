VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Merlin the kitten is looking for a forever home.
The three to four-month-old was dropped off at the Virginia Beach SPCA.
The very outgoing, playful kitten is healthy and ready to be adopted. Adopters should know he is a kitten. He will need some training and guidance.
A big encouragement is to get him comfortable with nail clipping early on.
Click here to learn more about the Virginia Beach SPCA, or to find more pets looking for a new home.
The Virginia Beach SPCA has cage space for between 170 and 250 animals.