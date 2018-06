NORFOLK, Va., (WVEC) -- Meet Arial, a 9-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier, who is currently sheltered at Rainbow Animal Rescue.

Arial is spayed and current with her vaccinations. She likes to play sometimes but also is happy to hang out and chew on a bone or cuddle on the couch watching TV with her owner.

Click here to find out more about Arial.

© 2018 WVEC