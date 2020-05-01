Bert has been with the Animal Aid Society for almost a year after he was found roaming the streets by a good Samaritan.
He's described as a total goofball who loves people, attention and car rides and is also great with kids and other dogs.
Bert might need a little training as his goofy and excitable behavior could cause him to jump on counters or be a little too active, but he's very sweet and very playful.
Animal Aid Society
