Bert has been with the Animal Aid Society for almost a year after he was found roaming the streets by a good Samaritan.

He's described as a total goofball who loves people, attention and car rides and is also great with kids and other dogs.

Bert might need a little training as his goofy and excitable behavior could cause him to jump on counters or be a little too active, but he's very sweet and very playful.

Animal Aid Society

