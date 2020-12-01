NORFOLK, Va. — Meet Bo and Callie! These two precious pups are from the Chesapeake Humane Society.

Bo is a 6-year-old hound mix. He's pretty calm but sometimes he has spurts of energy.

Bo is good with other pets and with kids.

If you're interested in Bo, check out more about him here.

Callie is a terrier/pit bull mix and is very energetic. She likes to look around and explore.

Callie is also good with other pets and older kids, too.

If you're interested in Callie, check out her biography and adoption page here.

