NORFOLK, Va. — In this week's Shelter Sunday, Rainbow Animal Rescue brought in Eli.

Eli is a 5-year-old hound. He wasn't too keen on hunting so that's why he was surrendered by his owners.

Eli is very happy, and loving pup and meshes well with other dogs. He's looking for his forever home. Could you be his new best friend?

For more information on Eli and how to adopt him, visit Rainbow Animal Rescue's website.

