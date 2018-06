NORFOLK, Va., (WVEC) -- Looking to adopt a reptile? Meet Gravel the Northern Pine Snake.

He's available for adoption at the Bunny Hutch, 1165 Jensen Drive in Virginia Beach.

Gravel is a young pine snake with a big personality, according to the Bunny Hutch website.

Gravel will come with a custom-built tank, heat lamps/pads, snake bag, feeding tote, and food samples.

Someone will come to your home to set up the enclosure.

Email info@thebunnyhutch.org for more information.

