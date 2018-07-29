NORFOLK, Va., (WVEC) — This week on Shelter Sunday, Lady Bug is waiting to be adopted and find her forever home.
She is a 3-year-old Terrier Mix who is very energetic.
According to her bio at Animal Rainbow Rescue, Lady Bug is a "love bug who gets along with other dogs and children."
She probably would thrive in an environment without cats and children — or with a family with an "active lifestyle."
If you want a loving, energetic dog, contact Esther or Dallas at 757-583-8777 or e-mail rainbowanimalrescue@cox.net.
