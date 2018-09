Lightning, a 6-month-old male cat, is looking for a forever home.

Lightning is at the Isle of Wight County Animal Shelter — and is already neutered!

If you're interested in bringing Lightning home, visit the Isle Of Wight County Animal Shelter Facebook Page.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC