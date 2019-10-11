NORFOLK, Va. — Lucy, a Walker Hound, comes from the Animal Aid Society in Hampton.

Lucy was rescued from a high-kill shelter and is now ready to be adopted.

She is 2 years old and is friendly, sweet, and playful. She loves people, and is great with other dogs—and kids, too!

She is mostly house trained and is crate trained. If you're interested in adopting Lucy, visit her page at the Animal Aid Society website.

This is the first time the Animal Aid Society has been featured on Shelter Sunday.

The nonprofit organization is a "No-Kill" dog shelter. It receives no funding from state or federal agencies.

All of the funds required to maintain the Hampton shelter and care for the dogs come from donations and special fund-raising events.

