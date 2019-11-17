NORFOLK, Va. — Meet Mia, she comes from the 4 Paws Animal Rescue.

Mia is a terrier mix and is around 7 years old. She's new to 4 Paws and was rescued from a shelter in North Carolina.

The shelter is preparing to get dental work done on Mia and also get her spayed before she sets off with her forever family.

4 Paws Animal Rescue is a nonprofit that specializes in the rescue and placement of abused, unwanted and abandoned companion animals.

If you're interested in adopting Mia, visit 4 Paws' website.

