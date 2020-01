Misty is a very friendly and playful dog. The five-year-old pit bull mix is available for adoption at the Isle of Wight County Animal Services.

She's around 5 years old and is very energetic. She enjoys going outside and playing.

She also LOVES hugs.

She's house trained and prefers being an only fur baby but she does get along well with other pets.

She's also friendly with all people, too.