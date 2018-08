PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Mandy from the Portsmouth Humane Society brought along with her Morgan — who is looking for her forever home.

Morgan is a 1-year-old mixed breed, and she is very playful — so she's looking for an owner who is patient and has time to work with her and socialize with her.

You can read more about Morgan and how to adopt her here.

