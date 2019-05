NORFOLK, Va. — Noodles, a 7-year-old mixed breed, is available for adoption at the Portsmouth Humane Society.

Noodles would make a great addition for a family with kids ages 6 and up, the shelter said on its website. He also enjoys the outdoors taking in the fresh air.

For more information, click here.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.