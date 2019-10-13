NORFOLK, Va. — Olive is an 8-year-old hound mix and she's looking for her forever home.

You can find her at the Chesapeake Humane Society.

Olive is good with kids and other people. Even though she's 8 years old, Olive is still very active and likes to have fun.

Walking around the park, playing and relaxing are some of few things she enjoys.

If you're interested in adopting Olive, you can find her profile here.

Chesapeake Humane Society is also holding its annual Bark in the Park on Saturday, Oct. 20.

The event is from noon to 5 p.m. at Chesapeake City Park.

Learn more about Bark in the Park here.

